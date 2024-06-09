Japanische Verkaufscharts: Neueinsteiger können Paper Mario nicht die Stirn bieten

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 27. Mai bis zum 2. Juni 2024 ist nicht viel passiert. Nach seinem Debüt in der vergangenen Woche konnte sich Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor weitere 34.004 Mal im japanischen Handel verkaufen, das genügt für Platz eins. Bester Neueinsteiger war Tokyo Psychodemic mit 3.768 Einheiten. Am Rande: Final Fantasy VII Rebirth steht jetzt bei 333.748 verkauften Einheiten im Handel und ist auf Rang 29 kurz davor, aus den Rankings zu fliegen.
- [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 34.004 (149.653)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6.233 (5.854.621)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,730 (7.782.759)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.012 (5.517.834)
- [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 3.958 (99.380)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 3.846 (3.534.625)
- [NSW] TOKYO PSYCHODEMIC (Gravity Game Arise, 05/30/24) – 3.768 (New)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.334 (3.578.646)
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3.323 (1.863.041)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.277 (4.308.115)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 2.997 (1.062.282)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.922 (1.450.230)
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 2.919 (175.085)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 2.735 (5.351.429)
- [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 2.718 (125.982)
- [NSW] It Takes Two (Electronic Arts, 12/08/22) – 2.715 (51.979)
- [NSW] Endless Ocean Luminous (Nintendo, 05/02/24) – 2.600 (45.447)
- [NSW] DAVE THE DIVER(Arc System Works, 05/30/24) – 2.348 (New)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.964 (1.286.122)
- [NSW] Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 (D3, 05/23/24) – 1.805 (7.516)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1.641 (1.333.415)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.583 (1.986.250)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.564 (167.179)
- [NSW] Umbraclaw (Inti Creates, 05/30/24) – 1.556 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.465 (2.297.629)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.431 (2.290.290)
- [NSW] WiZmans World Re:Try (City Connection, 05/30/24) – 1.427 (New)
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 1.386 (1.214.148)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 1.305 (333.748)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.287 (982.365)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED Model – 36.567 (7.335.361)
- PlayStation 5 – 17.046 (4.875.423)
- Switch Lite – 8.905 (5.864.487)
- PS5 Digital – 5.501 (785.886)
- Switch – 3.516 (19.800.873)
- Xbox Series X – 2.466 (280.625)
- Xbox Series S – 782 (313.711)
- PlayStation 4 – 177 (7.926.222)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor, Nintendo
