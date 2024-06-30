Branche News

Japanische Verkaufscharts: Elden Ring dominiert auch in Japan die Woche

0

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 17. bis zum 23. Juni 2024 liegen vor. Auch in Japan dominiert – wie in Deutschland – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree die Handelscharts. Die PS5-Version schiebt sich auf Rang 1. Es gibt weitere Neueinsteiger, von denen sich aber keiner besonders populär platzieren kann.

  1. [PS5] Elden Ring: SOTR Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 24.012 (New)
  2. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 7.303 (39.191)
  3. [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 7.189 (186.685)
  4. [PS4] Elden Ring: SOTR Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 7.008 (New)
  5. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6.179 (5.876.739)
  6. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (03/20/20) – 6,103 (7.806.813)
  7. [NSW] Radiant Silvergun (Superdeluxe Games, 06/20/24) – 5.455 (New)
  8. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.625 (3.548.971)
  9. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 06/14/24) – 4.213 (14.429)
  10. [NSW] Spirit Hunter Series Complete (Experience, 06/20/24) – 3.524 (New)
  11. [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3.481 (22.091)
  12. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.423 (3.588.457)
  13. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.332 (5.528.941)
  14. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3.257 (1.072.114)
  15. [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.125 (4.318.893)
  16. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3.105 (1.873.965)
  17. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3.030 (990.424)
  18. [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 2.371 (5.359.170)
  19. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.336 (2.299.596)
  20. [NSW] Mushoku Tensei Quest of Memories (06/19/24) – 2.307 (New)
  21. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.086 (1.459.069)
  22. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.034 (1.291.815)
  23. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1.921 (1.338.720)
  24. [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 1.914 (111.341)
  25. [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1.892 (181.899)
  26. [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.805 (171.693)
  27. [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 1.793 (106.005)
  28. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1.748 (8.115)
  29. [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.660 (1.991.039)
  30. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.604 (2.302.143)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  1. Switch OLED – 26.476 (7.424.637)
  2. PlayStation 5 – 19.661 (4.931.758)
  3. Switch Lite – 7.721 (5.892.822)
  4. Switch – 4.008 (19.813.325)
  5. PS5 Digital – 3.169 (797.091)
  6. Xbox Series X – 771 (283.860)
  7. PlayStation 4 – 292 (7.927.042)
  8. Xbox Series S – 187 (314.993)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Elden Ring, Bandai Namco, FromSoftware

Elden Ring Rectangle

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!