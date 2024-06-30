Japanische Verkaufscharts: Elden Ring dominiert auch in Japan die Woche

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 17. bis zum 23. Juni 2024 liegen vor. Auch in Japan dominiert – wie in Deutschland – Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree die Handelscharts. Die PS5-Version schiebt sich auf Rang 1. Es gibt weitere Neueinsteiger, von denen sich aber keiner besonders populär platzieren kann.

[PS5] Elden Ring: SOTR Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 24.012 (New) [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 7.303 (39.191) [NSW] Paper Mario: Die Legende vom Äonentor (05/23/24) – 7.189 (186.685) [PS4] Elden Ring: SOTR Edition (FromSoftware, 06/21/24) – 7.008 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 6.179 (5.876.739) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (03/20/20) – 6,103 (7.806.813) [NSW] Radiant Silvergun (Superdeluxe Games, 06/20/24) – 5.455 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.625 (3.548.971) [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom, 06/14/24) – 4.213 (14.429) [NSW] Spirit Hunter Series Complete (Experience, 06/20/24) – 3.524 (New) [PS5] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 3.481 (22.091) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.423 (3.588.457) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.332 (5.528.941) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World (Konami, 11/16/23) – 3.257 (1.072.114) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3.125 (4.318.893) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 3.105 (1.873.965) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 3.030 (990.424) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 2.371 (5.359.170) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.336 (2.299.596) [NSW] Mushoku Tensei Quest of Memories (06/19/24) – 2.307 (New) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.086 (1.459.069) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.034 (1.291.815) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 1.921 (1.338.720) [NSW] Persona 5 Royal (ATLUS, 10/21/22) – 1.914 (111.341) [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 1.892 (181.899) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.805 (171.693) [PS5] Stellar Blade (SIE, 04/26/24) – 1.793 (106.005) [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance (ATLUS, 06/14/24) – 1.748 (8.115) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 1.660 (1.991.039) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.604 (2.302.143)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 26.476 (7.424.637) PlayStation 5 – 19.661 (4.931.758) Switch Lite – 7.721 (5.892.822) Switch – 4.008 (19.813.325) PS5 Digital – 3.169 (797.091) Xbox Series X – 771 (283.860) PlayStation 4 – 292 (7.927.042) Xbox Series S – 187 (314.993)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Elden Ring, Bandai Namco, FromSoftware