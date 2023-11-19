Japanische Verkaufscharts: Joryu feiert mit Like a Dragon Gaiden ein gelungenes Debüt

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 6. November bis zum 12. November 2023 liegen vor. Auch in Japan ist Like a Dragon Gaiden erschienen, dort bekanntlich sogar physisch*.

Somit spielt es auch in den Charts eine Rolle – und was für eine. Kumuliert landet das Spiel mit der PS4- und PS5-Version bei über 123.000 Einheiten. Game Data Library vergleicht die Zahlen mit anderen Launchwochen der Reihe. Ishin startete zuletzt beispielsweise mit nur 67.000 Einheiten. Yakuza: Like a Dragon schaffte 156.000 Einheiten. Super Mario Bros. Wonder verkauft weitere 65.000 Einheiten und dürfte nächste Woche die Millionen (physisch) in Japan knacken.

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 65.017 (975.276) [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 63.319 (New) [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden (SEGA, 11/09/23) – 60.134 (New) [PS5] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 22.132 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13.340 (42.924) [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Activision, 11/10/23) – 8.962 (New) [NSW] Fashion Dreamer (Marvelous, 11/02/23) – 8.166 (39.050) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 7.511 (948.207) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 7.186 (7.573.156) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 5.913 (77.301) [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 5.528 (34.378) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 4.980 (5.535.972) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 4.809 (3.306.549) [PS5] Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition (Bamco, 11/09/23) – 4.279 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.873 (5.320.465) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 3.792 (2.188.490) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin + Purpur (DLC-Pack) (TPC, 11/03/23) – 3.725 (9.719) [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 3.698 (99.880) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 3.576 (5.176.400) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.354 (3.489.435) [NSW] Double Dragon Collection (Arc System Works, 11/09/23) – 3.094 (New) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.034 (1.201.684) [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns (TPC, 10/06/23) – 2.678 (114.426) [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 2.675 (1.886.493) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.496 (1.329.064) [PS5] Star Ocean: The Second Story R (Square Enix, 11/02/23) – 2.471 (16.838) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 2.303 (4.135.592) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe + Booster-Pass (Nintendo, 10/05/23) – 2.140 (13.561) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.923 (1.179.916) [PS4] Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn Edition (Bamco, 11/09/23) – 1.812 (New)

Die Hardware-Charts:

PlayStation 5 – 86.869 (4.019.191) Switch OLED Model – 44.217 (6.041.114) PS5 Digital – 21.084 (611.148) Switch Lite – 13.846 (5.571.883) Switch – 7.720 (19.601.080) Xbox Series X – 1.996 (234.226) PlayStation 4 – 1.330 (7.906.029) Xbox Series S – 582 (293.286) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 23 (1.192.605)

via Gematsu