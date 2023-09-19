News PC XBO XBX

Xbox Game Pass im September weiterhin mit Gotham Knights und diesen weiteren Games

0

Xbox hat das Line-up für die zweite Monatshälfte im Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Die beginnt mit Lies of P, das ab sofort bereits verfügbar ist. Weiter geht es mit diesen Games:

  • Jetzt verfügbar – Lies of P (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
  • 20. September – Party Animals (Cloud und Konsole)
  • 21. September – Payday 3 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
  • 29. September – Cocoon (Konsole und PC)
  • 3. Oktober – Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
  • 3. Oktober – The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X

Visualisiert sieht das so aus:

Bildmaterial: Lies of P, Neowiz, Round8 Studio

Ähnliche Beiträge

0 Kommentare

Zu diesem Beitrag gibt es noch keine Kommentare, besuche das Forum und sei der Erste der einen Kommentar hinterlässt!