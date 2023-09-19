Xbox Game Pass im September weiterhin mit Gotham Knights und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für die zweite Monatshälfte im Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Die beginnt mit Lies of P, das ab sofort bereits verfügbar ist. Weiter geht es mit diesen Games:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Lies of P (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 20. September – Party Animals (Cloud und Konsole)
- 21. September – Payday 3 (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 29. September – Cocoon (Konsole und PC)
- 3. Oktober – Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 3. Oktober – The Lamplighter’s League (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X
Visualisiert sieht das so aus:
Bildmaterial: Lies of P, Neowiz, Round8 Studio
