Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 4 dominiert die dritte Woche in Folge die Top 30

Zum dritten Mal in Folge kann Pikmin 4 die Spitze der japanischen Verkaufscharts verteidigen. Weitere gut 78.000 Einheiten konnte Nintendo absetzen, Pikmin 4 steht dabei fast bei 600.000 allein physisch verkauften Einheiten und dürfte über kurz oder lang der meistverkaufte Pikmin-Titel werden, wenn er es mit den digitalen Zahlen nicht ohnehin schon ist. Mangels starker Neueinsteigern gestalten sich die Top 30 in der Woche vom 31. Juli bis zum 6. August 2023 ansonsten recht langweilig.
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 78.838 (596.388)
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 14.673 (1.804.457)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 14.143 (5.410.605)
- [NSW] Natsu-Mon! 20th Century Summer Vacation (07/28/23) – 13.172 (31.439)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8.486 (3.216.083)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6.921 (4.078.880)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.491 (1.143.918)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6.044 (5.250.701)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.951 (1.273.753)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC 11/18/22) – 4.799 (5.085.843)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4.688 (7.506.737)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.342 (3.432.358)
- [NSW] Alice in the Country of Spades (Idea Factory, 08/03/23) – 3.898 (New)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.480 (2.902.376)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 3.275 (468.451)
- [NSW] Disney Illusion Island (Disney Games, 07/28/23) – 3.034 (10.206)
- [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 2.991 (407.880)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.796 (197.268)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.670 (1.144.903)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.616 (284.783)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.437 (2.232.955)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.323 (1.173.351)
- [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2.104 (2.165.108)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.911 (1.280.673)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.804 (1.047.119)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.781 (79.929)
- [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 1.566 (52.277)
- [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 1.514 (39.015)
- [NSW] CRYMACHINA (FuRyu, 07/27/23) – 1.511 (8.928)
- [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.501 (912.238)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 73.626 (5.241.389)
- PlayStation 5 – 48.463 (3.543.790)
- Switch – 11.467 (19.483.778)
- Switch Lite – 8.117 (5.441.552)
- PS5 Digital – 1.895 (553.134)
- Xbox Series X – 3.132 (209.686)
- PlayStation 4 – 789 (7.891.739)
- Xbox Series S – 144 (269.006)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 56 (1.192.024)
