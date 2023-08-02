Gamescom 2023: Starfield gibt’s nur im Kino – aber diese Games könnt ihr bei Xbox anspielen

Microsoft hat die Pläne für die bevorstehende Gamescom enthüllt. Und zu Microsoft gehören natürlich auch alle Xbox-Studios, seit einiger Zeit auch Bethesda. Trotz der bevorstehenden Veröffentlichung wird das Weltraum-Abenteuer aber nicht in spielbarer Form ausgestellt. Stattdessen beschränkt man sich auf eine Präsentation in Form einer Kinovorstellung. Dort werden auch Ara: History Untold von Oxide Games und Forza Motorsport zu sehen sein.
Spielbare First-Party-Games sind:
- Towerbone (Stoic)
- The Elder Scrolls Online
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
25 Spiele von Third-Party und ID@Xbox, darunter:
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (GSC Game World)
- Payday 3 (Overkill Software)
- Justant (Don’t Nod)
- Armored Core IV (FromSoftware)
- Party Animals (Recreate Games)
- Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty (CD Projekt Red)
- Under the Waves (Spotlight und Quantic Dreams)
- Persona 5 Tactica (Sega und Atlus)
- Lamplighter’s League (Paradox)
- SteamWorld Build (Thunderful)
- Lightyear Frontier (Amplifier)
