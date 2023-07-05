Xbox Game Pass im Juli zunächst mit Sword and Fairy, Exoprimal und diesen weiteren Games

Eigentlich mögen Publisher den Xbox Game Pass gar nicht, glaubt Jim Ryan. Dafür gesellen sich aber immer zahlreiche Spiele von vielen verschiedenen Publishern ins Line-up. Auch im Juni geht es kunterbunt weiter. Xbox stellte das Line-up bis zur Monatsmitte vor.
Highlight für Fans des Fernöstlichen: Sword and Fairy Together Forever. Viele werden sich zudem freuen, Exoprimal von Capcom im Abo ausprobieren zu können. Nachfolgend die heute vorgestellten Spiele.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass
- Jetzt verfügbar – Grand Theft Auto V (Cloud und Konsole)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 6. Juli – McPixel 3 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. Juli – Common’hood (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 11. Juli – Insurgency: Sandstorm (PC)
- 14. Juli – Exoprimal (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Juli – Techtonica (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 18. Juli – The Cave (Cloud und Konsole)
Visualisiert sieht das so aus:
Bildmaterial: Sword and Fairy: Together Forever, Eastasiasoft, CubeGame, E-Home Entertainment, Softstar
