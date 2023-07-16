Japanische Verkaufscharts: Zelda schiebt sich wieder an die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 3. Juli bis zum 9. Juli 2023 liegen vor. Tears of the Kingdom kann sich die Spitze zurückerobern. Final Fantasy XVI landet erneut auf Platz zwei. In einer ansonsten schwachen Verkaufswoche ist Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island der beste Neueinsteiger.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 17.996 (1.741.310) [PS5] Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix, 06/22/23) – 14.109 (387.899) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.736 (5.364.524) [NSW] Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE (06/30/23) – 9.566 (64.905) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.935 (3.185.782) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.247 (1.112.495) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.550 (4.054.235) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.979 (5.230.148) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4.727 (3.415.119) [NSW] Everybody 1-2-Switch! (Nintendo, 06/30/23) – 4.494 (7.814) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.226 (5.067.693) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.523 (1.257.967) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.491 (7.490.083) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.486 (2.223.557) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 3.107 (44.957) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 2.839 (32.521) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (02/24/23) – 2.810 (457.180) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.487 (2.890.167) [NSW] Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective (Capcom, 06/30/23) – 2.076 (10,449) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2,035 (1.135.277) [NSW] Pretty Princess Magical Garden Island (NC, 07/06/23) – 1.993 (New) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.981 (188.343) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.737 (1.164.999) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 1.734 (1.273.690) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.557 (1.040.073) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 1.465 (35.242) [PS5] F1 23 (Electronic Arts, 07/06/23) – 1.362 (New) [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 1.360 (2.649.983) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.264 (73.139) [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1.157 (56.795)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 54.879 (5.016.090) PlayStation 5 – 45.061 (3.353.628) Switch Lite – 20.613 (5.410.046) Switch – 10.958 (19.432.941) PS5 Digital – 3.797 (537.707) PlayStation 4 – 3.196 (7.884.664) Xbox Series X – 769 (203.024) Xbox Series S – 55 (268.519) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 44 (1.191.898)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo