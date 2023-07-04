Bandai Namco stellt Line-up an spielbaren Games für die AnimagiC 2023 vor

Bandai Namco hat das Line-up für die nächste große Messe vorgestellt. Gemeint ist aber nicht etwa die Gamescom, sondern die AnimagiC 2023, die vom 4. bis zum 6. August in Mannheim stattfindet.
Im zweiten Stock könnt ihr dabei zwei kommende Games anspielen:
- Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections
- Sword Art Online Last Recollection
- One Piece Odyssey
- Tales of Arise
Werdet ihr Mannheim besuchen?
Bildmaterial: Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections, Bandai Namco, CyberConnect2
