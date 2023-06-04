Japanische Verkaufscharts: Zelda kann die Spitze eine weitere Woche verteidigen

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 22. Mai bis zum 28. Mai 2023 liegen vor. Wenig überraschend kann Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom die Spitzenposition noch eine weitere Woche verteidigen. Bustafellows Season 2 für Nintendo Switch war mit 7.514 Einheiten der beste Neueinsteiger auf Rang 3.
- [NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 148.482 (1.515.673)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.373 (5.310.115)
- [NSW] BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 (Extend, 05/25/23) – 7.514 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6.385 (2.196.076)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.368 (3.146.828)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.042 (5.039.337)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.978 (5.200.365)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.804 (4.024.155)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 4.492 (436.641)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.389 (1.084.836)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.121 (1.236.881)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.566 (7.471.890)
- [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Coll. (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 2.498 (71.825)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.249 (3.391.960)
- [NSW] Princess Arthur for Nintendo Switch (Idea Factory, 05/25/23) – 2.153 (New)
- [NSW] Akai Ito & Aoi Shiro HD Remaster (SUCCESS, 05/25/23) – 2.019 (New)
- [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 2.015 (43.246)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.007 (1.153.158)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.001 (1.261.648)
- [NSW] DRAINUS (PLAYISM, 05/25/23) – 1.964 (New)
- [NSW] Aokana: Four Rhythm Across the Blue EXTRA 1+2S (sprite, 05/25/23) – 1.948 (New)
- [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.863 (1.123.054)
- [NSW] Puzzle Bobble Everybubble! (TAITO, 05/25/23) – 1.778 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.595 (1.030.459)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.492 (2.879.028)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 1.397 (178.774)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.338 (65.018)
- [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.330 (2.408.428)
- [NSW] BATSUGUN Saturn Tribute Reloaded (City Connection, 05/25/23) – 1.324 (New)
- [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1,233 (1.293.884)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 69.829 (4.643.870)
- PlayStation 5 – 32.894 (3.086.043)
- Switch – 9.692 (19.331.668)
- Switch Lite – 7.003 (5.310.715)
- PS5 Digital – 5.198 (501.619)
- PlayStation 4 – 966 (7.871.670)
- Xbox Series S – 126 (252.562)
- Xbox Series X – 115 (186.037)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 26 (1.191.655)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo
