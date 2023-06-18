Japanische Verkaufscharts: Diablo IV verdrängt Zelda von der Spitze – zumindest kumuliert

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 5. Juni bis zum 11. Juni 2023 liegen vor. Auch in Japan ist Diablo IV das Spiel der Stunde und kumuliert mit allen Plattformversionen reicht es sogar, um an Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom vorbeizuziehen.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 46.644 (1.640.919) [PS5] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 24.375 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.233 (5.328.989) [PS4] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 8.940 (New) [XSX] Diablo IV (Blizzard Entertainment, 06/06/23) – 8.524 (New) [PS5] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 7.672 (28.864) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.707 (3.159.687) [PS4] Street Fighter 6 (Capcom, 06/02/23) – 6.568 (18.646) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6.358 (1.095.617) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5.554 (2.208.705) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.266 (5.211.237) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 5.162 (4.034.523) [NSW] Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection (ATLUS, 06/01/23) – 5.096 (43.752) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 4.751 (5.049.194) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 4.018 (444.846) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.783 (1.244.522) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 3.559 (317.672) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.068 (3.397.288) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.936 (7.477.507) [NSW] We Love Katamari REROLL+ Royal Reverie (Bamco, 06/02/23) – 2.745 (11.160) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.373 (1.266.363) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.208 (1.157.656) [NSW] Mega Man Legacy Collection (Capcom, 04/14/23) – 2.158 (76.082) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.119 (1.127.266) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.818 (1.033.879) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.727 (2.882.535) [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut (SIE, 08/20/21) – 1.630 (46.051) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.629 (181.775) [PS5] Death Stranding Director’s Cut (SIE, 09/24/21) – 1.550 (14.422) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.371 (67.842)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 74.347 (4.784.697) PlayStation 5 – 38.622 (3.155.355) Switch – 16.161 (19.359.751) Switch Lite – 13.905 (5.334.567) Xbox Series X – 8.843 (195.052) PS5 Digital – 4.987 (511.192) PlayStation 4 – 1.852 (7.875.608) Xbox Series S – 273 (252.991) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 36 (1.191.734)

