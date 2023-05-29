Japanische Verkaufscharts: Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom dominiert weiter den Markt

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 15. bis zum 21. Mai 2023 liegen vor. Nachdem Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom zum Launch natürlich die Spitzenposition holte, kann das Spiel diese in dieser Woche auch verteidigen. Weitere 247.689 Einheiten wurden verkauft, wohlgemerkt nur physisch.

Hält Zelda seine Retail-Digital-Ratio von etwa 50 zu 50 Prozent, wären das fast eine halbe Million weitere verkaufte Spiele. Doch die Digital-Rate dürfte nach dem Launch ein wenig gesunken sein.

[NSW] Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 247.689 (1.367.191) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8.264 (5.301.742) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7.520 (2.189.691) [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin & Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 5.573 (5.034.295) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5.507 (3.141.460) [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (Nintendo, 02/24/23) – 5.360 (432.149) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.709 (5.195.387) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 4.658 (4.019.351) [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (04/14/23) – 4.515 (69.327) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.422 (1.081.447) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.378 (1.233.760) [PS4] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 05/05/23) – 2.929 (41.231) [NSW] Wand of Fortune R for Switch (Idea Factory, 05/18/23) – 2.518 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.438 (7.469.324) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.234 (3.389.711) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.211 (1.151.151) [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 2.130 (1.259.647) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.935 (1.121.191) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.664 (1.028.864) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.628 (2.877.536) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.313 (177.377) [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo, 10/27/17) – 1.291 (2.407.098) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 1.276 (1.292.651) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 1.241 (63.680) [NSW] Minecraft Legends (Bandai Namco, 04/18/23) – 1.181 (24.703) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1.143 (326.845) [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo, 10/31/19) – 1.096 (898.943) [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 1.041 (48.493) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 1.037 (2.151.077) [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 1.027 (133.458)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 69.341 (4.574.041)

PlayStation 5 – 32.553 (3.053.149)

Switch – 11.446 (19.321.976)

Switch Lite – 5.858 (5.303.712)

PS5 Digital – 4.602 (496.421)

PlayStation 4 – 880 (7.870.704)

Xbox Series X – 146 (185.922)

Xbox Series S – 116 (252.436)

New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 25 (1.191.629)

