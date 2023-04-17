News

Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II und mehr ab 7,99 Euro beim Spring-Sale im Handel

Sony PlayStation hat die Frühjahrsangebote ausgerufen und auch der Handel macht mit. Bei Media Markt, Saturn und Amazon gibt es jetzt feine Reduzierungen auf Hochkaräter wie Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II oder Spider-Man. Here we go!

Bildmaterial: The Last of Us Part II, Naughty Dog, Sony

