Japanische Verkaufscharts: Mega Man spaziert an die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. bis zum 16. April 2023 liegen vor. Ein Neueinsteiger kann sich die Spitzenposition schnappen. Die Switch-Version von Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection verkaufte sich 52.375 Mal. Mit der PS4-Version kämen noch 7.871 Einheiten dazu, aber Enterbrain zählt bekanntlich jede Plattformversion einzeln.
- [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (04/14/23) – 52.375 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe (02/24/23) – 11.372 (384.987)
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 9.499 (4.991.374)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.071 (5.243.555)
- [PS4] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection (04/14/23) – 7.871 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.307 (3.106.167)
- [PS4] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 7.189 (120.636)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 7.147 (3.985.494)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 5.564 (1.056.390)
- [NSW] Dokapon Kingdom: Connect (Compile Heart, 04/13/23) – 5.411 (New)
- [PS4] Atomic Heart (Beep Japan, 04/13/23) – 4.817 (New)
- [PS5] Resident Evil 4 (Capcom, 03/24/23) – 4.747 (121,220)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.743 (5.165.341)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.320 (1.211.354)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3.019 (52.661)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.929 (3.375.673)
- [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Vol. 2 Download Card – 2.828 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.763 (2.161.267)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.345 (7.455.792)
- [NSW] Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Vol. 1 Download Card – 2.293 (New)
- [PS5] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games), 02/10/23) – 2.231 (166.580)
- [NSW] ARK: Survival Evolved (Spike Chunsoft, 02/24/23) – 2.141 (39.844)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.114 (2.865.826)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.112 (1.109.843)
- [NSW] Castle of Shikigami 2 (Cosmo Machia, 04/13/23) – 2.046 (New)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 1.737 (168.698)
- [NSW] Winning Post 10 (Koei Tecmo, 03/30/23) – 1.584 (18.195)
- [NSW] Octopath Traveler II (Square Enix, 02/24/23) – 1.519 (89.852)
- [NSW] Senjou no Waltz for Nintendo Switch (Idea Factory, 04/13/23) – 1.440 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 1.393 (1.016.632)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- PlayStation 5 – 39.799 (2.866.126)
- Switch OLED – 33.351 (4.214.700)
- Switch – 8.681 (19.270.032)
- PS5 Digital – 7.241 (463.152)
- Switch Lite – 6.762 (5.276.970)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.356 (7.866.181)
- Xbox Series S – 149 (251.426)
- Xbox Series X – 147 (184.583)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 114 (1.191.284)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Capcom
0 Kommentare