Voice of Cards Trilogy bündelt alle Spiele und DLCs in einem Paket

Square Enix bündelt die Trilogie zu Voice of Cards in einem Paket und packt alle DLC dazu. Die Voice of Cards Trilogy ist jetzt für Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 und PC-Steam verfügbar.

Die Sammlung Voice of Cards Trilogy enthält alle drei eigenständigen Spiele der „Voice of Cards“-Reihe: Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden und Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden. Zudem ist Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC Set erhältlich, welches alle drei Titel der „Voice of Cards“-Reihe sowie deren Zusatzinhalte enthält.

Obendrein ist die gesamte Reihe jetzt auch für iOS- und Android-Geräte verfügbar. Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars Chapter 0, das nach wie vor kostenlos ist, kann hier als Einstieg dienen.

Der Veröffentlichungstrailer:

Bildmaterial: Voice of Cards: The Beasts of Burden, Square Enix, Alim