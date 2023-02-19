Februar-Fest im eShop: Das sind die besten Angebot der neuen Sale-Aktion

Vor dem Sale ist nach dem Sale. Und wenn den Stores kein gutes Motto einfällt, nimmt man einfach den Monat, in dem die Aktion stattfindet. Nintendo veranstaltet gerade das Februar-Fest und hat bis zum 26. Februar eine Vielzahl guter Angebote im eShop. Wir haben einige der besten Angebote für euch gesammelt.
Wie immer eignet sich die Aktion nicht besonders gut für First-Party-Spiele, die zumeist digital, aber auch physisch ein hohes Preisniveau behalten. Aber trotzdem werdet ihr hier und da fündig.
Den Hype um Tears of the Kingdom nutzt Nintendo aber beispielsweise, um Breath of the Wild für 48,99 Euro anzubieten. Noch attraktiver ist der Rabatt auf den Erweiterungspass, den ihr aktuell noch für 13,99 Euro bekommt. Darüber hinaus, unsere Auswahl:
Japanische Games:
- SEGA Mega Drive Classics für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Tales of Vesperia für 7,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
- God Eater 3 für 9,59 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Valkyria Chronicles für 5,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- AI: The Somnium Files für 7,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Shining Resonance Refrain für 5,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Catherine Full Body für 14,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising für 10,04 Euro statt 14,99 Euro
- Chaos;Head Noah für 12,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Chaos;Child für 12,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
Indies und mehr:
- Indivisible für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Encodya für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI für 5,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Moonlighter für 3,74 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Yoku’s Island Express für 3,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Monster Harvest für 4,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Monster Sanctuary für 6,79 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Twelve Minutes für 12,49 Euro statt 20,99 Euro
Sämtliche Angebote der Aktion findet ihr hier.
Bildmaterial: Nintendo
