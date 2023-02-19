Februar-Fest im eShop: Das sind die besten Angebot der neuen Sale-Aktion

Vor dem Sale ist nach dem Sale. Und wenn den Stores kein gutes Motto einfällt, nimmt man einfach den Monat, in dem die Aktion stattfindet. Nintendo veranstaltet gerade das Februar-Fest und hat bis zum 26. Februar eine Vielzahl guter Angebote im eShop. Wir haben einige der besten Angebote für euch gesammelt.

Wie immer eignet sich die Aktion nicht besonders gut für First-Party-Spiele, die zumeist digital, aber auch physisch ein hohes Preisniveau behalten. Aber trotzdem werdet ihr hier und da fündig.

Den Hype um Tears of the Kingdom nutzt Nintendo aber beispielsweise, um Breath of the Wild für 48,99 Euro anzubieten. Noch attraktiver ist der Rabatt auf den Erweiterungspass, den ihr aktuell noch für 13,99 Euro bekommt. Darüber hinaus, unsere Auswahl:

Japanische Games:

SEGA Mega Drive Classics für 8,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro

Tales of Vesperia für 7,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro

God Eater 3 für 9,59 Euro statt 59,99 Euro

Valkyria Chronicles für 5,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro

AI: The Somnium Files für 7,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro

Shining Resonance Refrain für 5,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro

Catherine Full Body für 14,99 Euro statt 49,99 Euro

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising für 10,04 Euro statt 14,99 Euro

Chaos;Head Noah für 12,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro

Chaos;Child für 12,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro

Indies und mehr:

Indivisible für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro

Encodya für 7,49 Euro statt 29,99 Euro

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI für 5,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro

Moonlighter für 3,74 Euro statt 24,99 Euro

Yoku’s Island Express für 3,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro

Monster Harvest für 4,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro

Monster Sanctuary für 6,79 Euro statt 19,99 Euro

Twelve Minutes für 12,49 Euro statt 20,99 Euro

Sämtliche Angebote der Aktion findet ihr hier.

Bildmaterial: Nintendo