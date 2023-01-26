Xbox Game Pass im Januar weiterhin mit JoJo’s, GoldenEye und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up des Xbox Game Pass für den restlichen Januar präsentiert. Heute gab es bekanntlich schon Hi-Fi Rush. Es folgen unter anderem Inkulinati sowie JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R und natürlich GoldenEye 007. Das gesamte Line-up:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Hi-Fi Rush (Cloud, PC und Xbox Series X|S)
- 27. Januar – GoldenEye 007 (Cloud und Konsole)
- 30. Januar – Roboquest (Game Preview) (Konsole)
- 31. Januar – Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Cloud und Konsole)
- 31. Januar – Inkulinati (Game Preview) (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 31. Januar – JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle R (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 2. Februar – Darkest Dungeon (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 2. Februar – GRID Legends (Cloud) EA Play
- 7. Februar – Hot Wheels Unleashed – GOTY-Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Die Neuzugänge visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R, Bandai Namco, CyberConnect2
