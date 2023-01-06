Nur noch bis Sonntag: Das sind die besten Angebote im Neujahrs-Sale für Nintendo Switch

Vor dem Sale ist nach dem Sale. Auf die Weihnachtsangebote folgt der Neujahrs-Sale. Noch bis zum Sonntag könnt ihr im Nintendo eShop zuschlagen und bis zu 75 Prozent Rabatt auf ausgewählte Games bekommen.
Wer’s digital mag, findet einige gute Angebote. Aber auch physische Sammler könnten an dem ein oder anderen digitalen Angebot nicht vorbeikommen. Falls ihr First-Party-Games sucht, dann könnt ihr eher bei der aktuellen Media-Saturn-Aktion sparen.
Die Liste der Angebote im Neujahrs-Sale ist wie immer lang, deshalb haben wir für euch die Highlights herausgepickt. Wir konzentrieren uns dabei auch japanische Games und einige Indies:
- Return to Monkey Island für 19,99 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Persona 5 Royal für 41,99 Euro statt 59,99 Euro
- Kirby’s Dream Buffet für 10,49 Euro statt 14,99 Euro
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy für 15,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Unravel Two für 3,89 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Ori and the Blind Forest für 7,49 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- LIMBO für 0,99 Euro statt 9,99 Euro
- Sword of the Necromancer für 3,74 Euro statt 14,99 Euro
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake für 2,49 Euro statt 24,99 Euro
- Gal Gun 2 für 2,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- KILL la KILL IF für 3,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Katamari Damacy Reroll für 3,99 Euro statt 19,99 Euro
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams für 0,99 Euro statt 29,99 Euro
- Dusk Diver für 3,49 Euro statt 34,99 Euro
- Doraemon Story of Seasons für 12,49 Euro statt 49,99 Euro
- AI: The Somnium Files für 7,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Cris Tales für 7,99 Euro statt 39,99 Euro
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc für 5,99 Euro statt 14,99 Euro
Hier findet ihr eine Liste aller Angebote. Habt ihr diesmal zugeschlagen?
Bildmaterial: Nintendo
