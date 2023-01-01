Japanische Verkaufscharts: Die Nintendo-Evergreens erleben den dritten Frühling

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 19. Dezember bis zum 25. Dezember 2022 zeigen sich traditionell Nintendo-freundlich. In der Weihnachtswoche gelingt es wie immer einigen teils Jahre alten Nintendo-Evergreens, sich wieder in den Top 10 zu platzieren.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate und Mario Party Superstars sind das diesmal. Es ist weitaus mehr als der dritte Frühling. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe knackt dabei die 5-Millionen-Marke im Handel. Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur bleiben natürlich deutlich an der Spitze. Bester Neueinsteiger ist Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star.

Die Software-Charts:

[NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (TPC, 11/18/22) – 375.665 (4.338.931) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 121.173 (3.687.814) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 44.465 (887.722) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 41.887 (5.014.375) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 37.935 (2.960.006) [NSW] Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 25.727 (71.900) [NSW] Dragon Quest Treasures (Square Enix, 12/09/22) – 23.097 (198.403) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 22.148 (5.065.191) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 22.001 (1.114.132) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 20.426 (2.782.933) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 20.165 (115.251) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 19.415 (969.047) [NSW] Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star (Imagineer, 12/22/22) – 17.832 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 16.815 (7.394.204) [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 15.874 (80.024) [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (EA, 09/30/22) – 13.723 (64.465) [NSW] Crisis Core: FF VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 12.606 (61.133) [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 11.780 (218.013) [NSW] Ishu Saikyou Ou Zukan (Nippon Columbia, 12/15/22) – 9.655 (20.856) [PS4] Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 8.865 (62.346) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 8.840 (1.054.887) [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 8.379 (1.107.633) [NSW] Earth Defense Force 4.1 for Switch (D3 Publisher, 12/22/22) – 7.998 (New) [PS5] Crisis Core: FF VII Reunion (Square Enix, 12/13/22) – 6.868 (61.400) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6.845 (3.318.883) [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo, 06/28/19) – 6.473 (1.264.959) [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 6.369 (187.585) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 6.269 (2.114.201) [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 6.255 (309.567) [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 6.246 (252.028)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 83.975 (3.572.012) PlayStation 5 – 59.352 (2.059.945) Switch – 42.430 (19.048.341) Switch Lite – 37.,151 (5.103.694) PS5 Digital – 9.467 (317.444) PlayStation 4 – 3.161 (7.842.044) Xbox Series S – 778 (225.984) Xbox Series X – 331 (172.411) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 238 (1.189.711)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo