Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur und die digitalen Verkaufszahlen

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 14. bis zum 20. November 2022 liegen vor. Na klar, es ist die Woche von Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur. Wir wissen bereits von den weltweiten Zahlen: 10 Millionen. Davon entfallen laut Nintendo etwa 4 Millionen auf Japan.
Dank der frischen Verkaufscharts erfahren wir so auch, wie das Verhältnis zwischen physischen und digitalen Verkäufen ist. Die Charts von der Famitsu erfassen nämlich nur den Handel und weisen 2.537.292 Einheiten aus. Etwa 1,5 Millionen entfallen damit auf den Nintendo eShop.
Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur stoßen damit natürlich auch Splatoon 3 vom Thron. Der zweitbeste Neueinsteiger ist Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten auf Rang 4 für PS4. Mit der PS5-Version (Rang 11) kommen nochmal 4.950 Einheiten drauf.
- [NSW] Pokémon Karmesin und Purpur (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 2.537.292 (New)
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 36.958 (3.368.155)
- [PS5] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 9.901 (39.278)
- [PS4] Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (Aquaplus, 11/17/22) – 9.066 (New)
- [NSW] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 7.687 (44.470)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.449 (2.855.406)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.330 (4.906.589)
- [NSW] Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days (Bushiroad, 11/17/22) – 6.649 (New)
- [NSW] SympathyKiss (Idea Factory, 11/17/22) – 6.072 (New)
- [NSW] Sonic Frontiers (SEGA, 11/08/22) – 5.837 (31.904)
- [PS5] Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten (Aquaplus, 11/17/22) – 4.950 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.341 (774.171)
- [NSW] Ace Angler: Fishing Spirits (Bandai Namco, 10/27/22) – 4.282 (39.056)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3.978 (228.400)
- [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 3.744 (102.226)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.675 (5.010.829)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 3.507 (2.596.356)
- [NSW] Harvestella (Square Enix, 11/04/22) – 3.236 (36.597)
- [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 3.091 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.949 (1.064.208)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Activision, 10/28/22) – 2.935 (39.264)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 2.865 (68.351)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 2.830 (919.015)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.813 (2.739.356)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.804 (7.352.449)
- [NSW] Ultra Kaiju Monster Rancher (Bandai Namco, 10/20/22) – 2.788 (34.039)
- [NSW] Return to Shironagasu Island (TABINOMICHI, 11/17/22) – 2.661 (New)
- [PS5] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 2.648 (189.483)
- [PS4] Tactics Ogre: Reborn (Square Enix, 11/11/22) – 2.507 (15.175)
- [PS4] God of War Ragnarok (SIE, 11/09/22) – 2.454 (13.714)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 102.605 (3.083.839)
- Switch Lite – 40.432 (4.920.529)
- Switch – 27.656 (18.866.523)
- PlayStation 5 – 26.946 (1.848.649)
- PlayStation 4 – 5.803 (7.826.141)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4.912 (291.848)
- Xbox Series X – 1.373 (168.640)
- Xbox Series S – 154 (212.419)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 34 (1.189.185)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pokémon Purpur, Pokémon Karmesin, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, Game Freak
