Japanische Verkaufscharts: Splatoon 3 kann die Spitze ein weiteres Mal verteidigen

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 3. Oktober bis zum 9. Oktober 2022 liegen vor. Relativ deutlich kann Splatoon 3 ein weiteres Mal die Spitze verteidigen, diesmal vor dem besten Neueinsteiger NieR Automata The End of YoRHa Edition für Nintendo Switch.
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 120.564 (3.021.047)
- [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 30.218 (New)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 21.908 (188.782)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10.522 (4.865.680)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,857 (2.814.902)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 6.677 (46.673)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5.483 (67.144)
- [PS4] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 5.364 (27.085)
- [NSW] Hakuouki Shinkai: Ten’un no Shou (Idea Factory, 10/06/22) – 5.101 (New)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 4.788 (16.571)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.777 (750.190)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 3.638 (4.988.847)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3.557 (901.022)
- [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 3.016 (26.311)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.909 (1.048.974)
- [PS4] Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (Falcom, 09/29/22) – 2.866 (39.127)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.554 (7.338.066)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.277 (3.284.560)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 2.167 (1.080.370)
- [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 2.044 (88.383)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 1.958 (2.726.444)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1.952 (275.773)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.880 (2.085.453)
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 1.780 (102.841)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.747 (1.025.742)
- [PS5] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 1.575 (8.953)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 1.574 (162.461)
- [NSW] JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle R (Bamco, 09/01/22) – 1.568 (25.784)
- [NSW] Sword Art Online: Aliciziation Lycoris (Bamco, 09/29/22) – 1.533 (7.403)
- [NSW] LIVE A LIVE (Square Enix, 07/22/20) – 1.525 (124.986)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 36.923 (2.762.461)
- Switch – 23.252 (18.763.433)
- PlayStation 5 – 4.896 (1.704.808)
- Switch Lite – 1.925 (4.899.684)
- PS5 Digital – 649 (274.017)
- Xbox Series S – 406 (200.161)
- Xbox Series X – 391 (164.127)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 85 (1.188.862)
- PlayStation 4 – 12 (7.819.908)
