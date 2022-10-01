Japanische Verkaufscharts: Splatoon 3 dominiert weiter, Rhythmus und Taktik im Nachsehen

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 19. bis zum 25. September 2022 liegen vor. Splatoon 3 verkaufte sich auch in seiner dritten Woche noch einmal fantastisch gut und steht nach 301.845 weiteren Einheiten jetzt bei insgesamt 2,74 Millionen. Gemeinsam mit den digitalen Verkäufen dürfte das Spiel in Japan bereits um die 5-Millionen-Marke herum liegen.

Bester Neueinsteiger war Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival von Bandai Namco für Nintendo Switch mit 31.085 Einheiten. Das Rhythmusspiel erscheint in Kürze auch bei uns in Europa. Für The DioField Chronicle reicht es mit 6.415 Einheiten nur für Rang 8. Die PlayStation-Versionen haben gemeinsam nur 5.500 weitere Einheiten zuzusetzen.

[NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 301.845 (2.743.135) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bamco, 09/22/22) – 31.085 (New) [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West (SIE, 02/18/22) – 10.263 (81.479) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.617 (4.847.032) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8.829 (2.801.507) [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 8.554 (152.390) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 8.538 (740.713) [NSW] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 6.415 (New) [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 5.642 (53.742) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.079 (4.981.611) [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 4.771 (893.705) [PS5] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 4.167 (32.538) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.064 (1.043.153) [NSW] Juuzaengi: Engetsu Sangokuden 1 & 2 (Idea Factory, 09/22/22) – 3.954 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 3.864 (3.279.536) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.540 (7.332.807) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.383 (2.722.368) [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 3.148 (98.717) [PS4] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 3.057 (New) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – no data [PS5] The DioField Chronicle (Square Enix, 09/22/22) – 2.599 (New) [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.577 (2.081.626) [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.366 (1.022.301) [NSW] Valis: The Fantasm Soldier Collection II (Edia, 09/22/22) – 1.858 (New) [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 1.743 (19.192) [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (New Price) (Square Enix, 12/04/20) – 1.641 (228.141) [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.624 (232.007) [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 1.620 (2.295.435) [NSW] Trinity Trigger (FuRyu, 09/15/22) – 1.519 (8.217) [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21//17) – 1.479 (4.120.642)

Die Hardware-Charts:

Switch OLED – 55.646 (2.678.496) Switch – 26.944 (18.719.387) PlayStation 5 – 26.380 (1.684.810) Xbox Series S – 11.635 (190.92) Switch Lite – 3.982 (4.895.210) PS5 Digital – 3.142 (270.393) Xbox Series X – 544 (160.335) New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 41 (1.188.750) PlayStation 4 – 10 (7.819.882)

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The DioField Chronicle, Square Enix, Lancarse