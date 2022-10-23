Japanische Verkaufscharts: Splatoon 3 an der Spitze und Dragon Ball der beste Neueinsteiger

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. Oktober bis zum 16. Oktober 2022 liegen vor. Einmal mehr kann Splatoon 3 die Spitze verteidigen. Diesmal gibt es aber auch keinen hochkarätigen Neueinsteiger. Die Handelsversion von Dragon Ball: The Breakers mit 5.312 Einheiten ist auf Rang 7 der beste.
- [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 97.071 (3.118.118)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 11.145 (199.927)
- [NSW] NieR: Automata The End of YoRHa Edition (Square Enix, 10/06/22) – 9.672 (39.890)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7.337 (4.873.017)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6.941 (2.821.843)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 5.685 (52.358)
- [NSW] Dragon Ball: The Breakers (Bandai Namco, 10/13/22) – 5.312 (New)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 4.609 (754.799)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 3.856 (4.992.703)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X Offline (Square Enix, 09/15/22) – 3.697 (70.841)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 3.562 (904.584)
- [NSW] FIFA 23 Legacy Edition (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 3.543 (20.114)
- [PS4] FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts, 09/30/22) – 3.058 (30.143)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2.962 (1.051.936)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2.859 (3.287.419)
- [PS4] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 2.721 (29,032)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 2.491 (7.340.557)
- [NSW] Fortnite Anime Legends Pack (Epic Games, 10/13/22) – 2.349 (New)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.139 (2.728.583)
- [PS4] Dragon Ball: The Breakers (Bandai Namco, 10/13/22) – 2.046 (New)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 1.949 (2.087.402)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 1.890 (277.663)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 1.833 (1.082.203)
- [NSW] RPG Time! The Legend of Wright (Aniplex, 10/13/22) – 1.812 (New)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 1.628 (1.027.370)
- [PS5] Valkyrie Elysium (Square Enix, 09/29/22) – 1.575 (19.752)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (Bandai Namco, 03/26/20) – 1.464 (163.925)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 1.400 (2.299.574)
- [PS4] Earth Defense Force 6 (D3 Publisher, 08/26/22) – 1.252 (104.093)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.249 (235.907)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 24.229 (2.786.690)
- PlayStation 5 – 18.691 (1.723.499)
- Switch – 17.610 (18.781.043)
- Xbox Series S – 3.082 (203.243)
- PS5 Digital – 1.606 (275.623)
- Switch Lite – 1.490 (4.901.174)
- Xbox Series X – 469 (164.596)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 113 (1.188.975)
- PlayStation 4 – 11 (7.819.919)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Dragon Ball: The Breakers, Bandai Namco, Dimps
