Xbox Game Pass im September mit Metal: Hellsinger und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für die erste Monatshälfte im Xbox Game Pass vorgestellt. Die ganz großen AAA-Highlights bleiben in den ersten beiden Wochen aus, aber auch auf Metal: Hellsinger und andere Spiele dürften sich viele Xbox-Fans freuen.
Neue Spiele im Xbox Game Pass:
- Jetzt verfügbar – Disney Dreamlight Valley: Founder’s Edition (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Jetzt verfügbar – Opus Magnum (PC) ID@Xbox
- Jetzt verfügbar – Train Sim World 3 (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 13. September – Ashes of the Singularity: Escalation (PC) ID@Xbox
- 13. September – DC League of Super-Pets: Die Abenteuer von Krypto und Ace (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. September – You Suck at Parking (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 15. September – Despot’s Game (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 15. September – Metal: Hellsinger (PC und Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox
Im September verlassen natürlich auch wieder einige Spiele den Game Pass. Weil es eine ganze Menge sind, auch dazu in diesem Monat eine Übersicht. Diese Spiele verlassen den Xbox Game Pass am 15. September:
- A Plague Tale: Innocence (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Aragami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Craftopia (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Final Fantasy XIII (Konsole und PC)
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- I Am Fish (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Mighty Goose (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- SkateBird (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- The Artful Escape (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Die Neuzugänge visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Xbox Game Pass, Metal: Hellsinger, Funcom, The Outsiders
