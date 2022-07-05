Xbox Game Pass im Juli mit drei Yakuza-Spielen und diesen weiteren Games

Xbox hat das Line-up für den Xbox Game Pass im Juli 2022 vorgestellt. Das heißt, zumindest die erste Monatshälfte. Und da sieht es schon ziemlich voll aus! Seit heute sind Yakuza Zero und die beiden Kiwami-Remakes wieder im Game Pass verfügbar. Im Monatsverlauf folgen unter anderem Road 96 und der PowerWash Simulator von Square Enix.
Hat nichts mit dem Game Pass zu tun, passt aber ganz gut hier rein: Xbox gab heute außerdem bekannt, dass es ab Oktober 2022 keine 360-Games mehr bei den Games with Gold geben wird. Man hat hier auch wirklich lange durchgehalten.
Schon bald verfügbar:
- Last Call BBS (PC) ID@Xbox
- Yakuza 0 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- Yakuza Kiwami 2 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 7. Juli – DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juli – Matchpoint: Tennis Championships (Cloud, Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 7. Juli – Road 96 (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – Escape Academy (Konsole und PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Juli – Meine Freundin Peppa Wutz (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – Overwhelm (PC) ID@Xbox
- 14. Juli – PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
- 14. Juli – PowerWash Simulator (Cloud, Konsole und PC)
Visualisiert:
Bildmaterial: Yakuza Zero, Sega
