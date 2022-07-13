NIS America konkretisiert zu Yomawari: Lost in the Dark den Termin und zeigt neuen Trailer

NIS America hat die Veröffentlichung von Yomawari: Lost in the Dark auf den 28. Oktober 2022 konkretisiert. Das Horror-Adventure, in Japan bekannt als Yomawari 3, erscheint dann für PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch und Steam.

Für Konsolen gibt es eine physische Veröffentlichung. Für PlayStation 4 und Nintendo Switch könnt ihr jeweils zwischen der Deluxe Edition sowie der Limited Edition wählen. Die Deluxe Edition findet ihr bei Amazon*, während es die Limited Edition im NISA-Store gibt.

Der neue Trailer:

Bildmaterial: Yomawari: Lost in the Dark, NIS America, Nippon Ichi Software