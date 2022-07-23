Japanische Verkaufscharts: Monster Hunter dank Sunbreak-Erweiterung weiter ganz oben

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 11. Juli bis zum 17. Juli 2022 liegen vor. Monster Hunter Rise kann dank der Sunbreak-Erweiterung seine Stellung behaupten. Darüber hinaus bleibt es unspannend. Kein Neueinsteiger in den Top 20.
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 29.006 (177.392)
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 21.661 (573.658)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.520 (4.722.091)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8.109 (2.708.451)
- [NSW] Kirby aund das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – .401 (802.962)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6.082 (3.211.760)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4.742 (4.924.759)
- [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Aniplex, 06/09/22) – 4.481 (140.547)
- [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Hopes (Koei Tecmo, 06/24/22) – 4.399 (127.817)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 4.121 (7.285.796)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.783 (995.799)
- [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League (Nintendo, 06/10/22) – 3.507 (66.857)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 3.188 (2.677.264)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 3.113 (200.977)
- [NSW] Klonoa Phantasy Reverie (Bandai Namco, 07/07/22) – 2.607 (12.209)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 2.404 (2.052.373)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.382 (996.065)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 2.209 (2.271.345)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 1.800 (4.099.336)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schwert und Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 1.752 (4.354.618)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 29.180 (2.026.649)
- Switch – 23.889 (18.496.756)
- PlayStation 5 – 11.080 (1.502.629)
- Switch Lite – 8.608 (4.806.154)
- Xbox Series S – 2.790 (144.109)
- PS5 Digital Edition – 1.465 (250.822)
- Xbox Series X – 787 (124.916)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 130 (1.187.749)
- PlayStation 4 – 13 (7.819.758)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Capcom
