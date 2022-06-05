Japanische Verkaufscharts: Radiant Tale als bester Neueinsteiger in Woche der Switch-Dominanz

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 23. Mai bis zum 29. Mai 2022 liegen vor. Bester Neueinsteiger ist die Otome-Visual-Novel Radiant Tale von Idea Factory für Nintendo Switch auf Rang 4. Nintendo Switch Sports kann eine weitere Woche die Spitze verteidigen. Die Switch-Dominanz in Japan hält an: Erst auf Rang 20 gibt es mit eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 das erste PlayStation-Spiel.
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 32.321 (419.522)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 12.272 (736.287)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 9.938 (4.652.766)
- [NSW] Radiant Tale (Idea Factory, 05/26/22) – 7.311 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7.262 (2.655.548)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 5.693 (177.208)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5.217 (3.162.189)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5.052 (4.889.720)
- [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX (Koei Tecmo, 05/19/22) – 4.198 (25.908)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.434 (971.212)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 3.422 (2.032.553)
- [NSW] The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Falcom, 05/26/22) – 3.275 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 3.236 (2.253.394)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.200 (7.258.536)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2.860 (4.083.944)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2.832 (60.516)
- [NSW] Pac-Man Museum+ (Bandai Namco, 05/26/22) – 2.382 (New)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.238 (980.826)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.144 (2.660.845)
- [PS4] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 2.072 (89.976)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 30.702 (1.829.023)
- Switch – 21.612 (18.327.035)
- Switch Lite – 8.563 (4.734.788)
- PlayStation 5 – 13.495 (1.411.378)
- Xbox Series S – 1.654 (113.227)
- PS5 Digital – 1.335 (238.567)
- Xbox Series X – 887 (101.322)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 164 (1.186.379)
- PlayStation 4 – 16 (7.819.584)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Radiant Tale, Idea Factory
