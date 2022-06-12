Japanische Verkaufscharts: Quintessential Quintuplets ist der beste Neueinsteiger der Woche

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 30. Mai bis zum 5. Juni 2022 liegen vor. Auch der beste Neueinsteiger, diesmal heißt er Quintessential Quintuplets the Movie: Five Memories of My Time with You für Nintendo Switch, kann Nintendo Switch Sports nicht von der Spitze vertreiben. Mit der PS4-Version hätte es kumulativ gereicht.
- [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 28.259 (447.781)
- [NSW] Quintessential Quintuplets (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 21.440 (New)
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 13.290 (749.577)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11.848 (4.664.614)
- [PS4] Quintessential Quintuplets (MAGES., 06/02/22) – 9.029 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,617 (2.663.165)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6.881 (3.169.070)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6.153 (4.895.873)
- [NSW] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 6.021 (183.229)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4.419 (2.036.972)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 3.896 (975.108)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.393 (7.261.929)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 3.343 (63.859)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 3.006 (2.256.400)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2.794 (4.086.738)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 2.710 (2.552.248)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.209 (2.663.054)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.194 (983.020)
- [NSW] Human Fall Flat (Teyon Japan, 06/25/20) – 1.704 (263.729)
- [PS4] eBASEBALL 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 1.649 (91.625)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED Model – 32.506 (1.861.529)
- PlayStation 5 – 26.153 (1.437.531)
- Switch – 19.650 (18.346.685)
- Switch Lite – 7.966 (4.743.754)
- Xbox Series S – 8.532 (121.759)
- Xbox Series X – 3.041 (104.363)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2.430 (240.997)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 257 (1.186.636)
- PlayStation 4 – 21 (7.819.605)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Memories of My Time with You, Mages
