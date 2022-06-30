Das neue Dungeon-RPG zu KonoSuba zeigt sich im Eröffnungsfilm

Entergram hat den Eröffnungsfilm zu KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Cursed Relic and the Perplexed Adventurers veröffentlicht. Beim Dungeon-RPG handelt es sich um eine Fortsetzung von KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Labyrinth of Hope and the Gathering of Adventurers. Die Veröffentlichung steht in Japan am 29. September für PS4 und Switch an.

Im Eröffnungsfilm hört ich auch den Theme-Song „BLAST“, welcher von Machico gesungen wird.

Der Erstling erschien in Japan für PlayStation 4 und PlayStation Vita, eine Plus-Version für PlayStation 4 und Nintendo Switch. In den Westen kam er jedoch nie.

Der Eröffnungsfilm

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Cursed Relic and the Perplexed Adventurers, Entergram