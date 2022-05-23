PlayStation Plus: Das ist die Liste aller PS4- und PS5-Games nach dem Start in Asien

PlayStation Plus ist jetzt in den ersten asiatischen Ländern an den Start gegangen und somit gibt es auch eine erste komplette Liste von den PS4- und PS5-Games, die in den Stufen Extra und Premium enthalten sind.
Diese Liste hatten Fans mit Spannung erwartet, ebenso wie die weiteren Retro-Games, von denen einige auch neue Trophäen-Unterstützung bieten. Die Spiele sind in Asien so an den Start gekommen, regionale Unterschiede zu Amerika und Europa sind denkbar.
Unter den PS4- und PS5-Games befinden sich neben namhaften First-Party-Games auch viele Square-Enix-Spiele, beispielsweise Final Fantasy XV, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Ocean First Departure R und Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!.
Das Jahres-Abo der Extra-Stufe, in der bereits die PS4- und PS5-Spiele enthalten sind, kostet 99,99 Euro. Wenn ihr bereit seid, noch einmal 20 Euro mehr zu bezahlen, dann bekommt ihr auch die Retro-Games. Doch jetzt zur Liste!
PlayStation 5
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Balan Wonderworld
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut
- Demon’s Souls
- Destruction AllStars
- Foreclosed
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- GreedFall: Gold Edition
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- Kona
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- MXGP 2021
- NBA 2K22
- Observer: System Redux
- RIDE 4
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Tennis World Tour 2
- The Artful Escape
- Tour de France 2021
- Warhammer: Chaosbane – Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
PlayStation 4
- ABZU
- Adr1ft
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Alienation
- AO Tennis 2
- Ashen
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- AVICII Invector
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bee Simulator
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Bound by Flame
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of Cthulhu
- Child of Light
- Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY!
- Chronos: Before the Ashes
- Cities: Skylines
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders III
- Days Gone
- Death end re;Quest2
- Death Stranding
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Desperados III
- Detroit: Become Human
- Dreamfall Chapters
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Eagle Flight
- Elex
- Embr
- Entwined
- Everybody’s Golf
- Fade to Silence
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Fighting EX Layer – Standard Version
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X | X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- FlatOut 4: Total Insanity
- For Honor
- For the King
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Gabbuchi
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostrunner
- God of War (2018)
- Golf with Your Friends
- Graveyard Keeper
- Gravity Rush 2
- GreedFall
- GRIP: Combat Racing
- Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Special Edition
- Hello Neighbor
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- I am Dead
- inFAMOUS: First Light
- inFAMOUS: Second Son
- Injustice 2: Gods Among Us
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Killzone: Shadow Fall
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Kingdom: Two Crowns
- KNACK
- Kona
- Last Day of June
- Last Stop
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Left Alive
- Legendary Fishing
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition
- Magicka 2
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Matterfall
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Mighty No. 9
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Moving Out
- Mudrunner
- MXGP 2021
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
- NBA 2K22
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Observation
- Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty
- Outer Wilds
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Definitive Edition
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Pixel Piracy
- Portal Knights
- Prison Architect
- Project CARS 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Relicta
- Resogun
- Returnal
- RIDE 4
- Risk Urban Assault
- Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Secret Neighbor
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
- Sniper Elite 4
- SOMA
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Space Crew: Legendary Edition
- Space Hulk: Deathwing – Enhanced Edition
- Space Hulk: Tactics
- Space Junkies
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Steep
- Steins;Gate Elite
- Stellaris: Console Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- The Artful Escape
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Council – The Complete Season
- The Crew
- The Crew 2
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
- The Last Guardian
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Messenger
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Surge
- The Surge 2
- The Technomancer
- This is the Police
- This is the Police 2
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones
- Tom Clancy’s The Division
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Until Dawn
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Virginia
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Watch Dogs
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- Windbound
- World of Final Fantasy
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yo-kai Watch 4++
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
- 11-11 Memories Retold
- 2Dark
