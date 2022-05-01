Die Neuerscheinungen im Mai 2022

Neuer Monat, neues Glück. Nachdem das erste Quartal ziemlich anstrengend war, was neue Videospiele angeht, war es im April ein wenig ruhiger. Im Mai nimmt die Branche langsam wieder Fahrt auf.

Bereits heute erscheint das LEGO-Set zu Horizon Forbidden West. Am 3. Mai dann das neue Buch vom ehemaligen Nintendo-Präsident Reggie Fils-Aimé. Danach wird es bunt: Eiyuden Chronicle Rising, Seven Pirates H und Square Enix‘ Live-Action-Abenteuer The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story erwarten uns bis zu Monatsmitte.



Zu Eastward erwartet uns dann Ende Mai eine Handelsversion für Nintendo Switch, ebenso bekommt das The House of the Dead Remake noch eine solche spendiert. Pac-Man Museum+ gibts nur in Amerika physisch. Nachfolgend unsere Auswahl der Neuerscheinungen im Mai 2022.

Worauf fällt eure Wahl?

Unsere Auswahl:

Bildmaterial: Eastward, Chucklefish, Pixpil