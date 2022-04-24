Japanische Verkaufscharts: 13 Sentinels ist der beste von mehreren Neueinsteigern

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 11. bis zum 17. April 2022 ist 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim der beste von vielen Neueinsteigern. Über 27.000 Mal kann sich die Switch-Portierung im Handel verkaufen, das bedeutet Platz 2 hinter Kirby und das vergessene Land.
- [NSW] Kirby und das vergessene Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 38.234 (589.200)
- [NSW] 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (ATLUS, 04/14/22) – 27.199 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13.137 (4.567.753)
- [NSW] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 12.704 (New)
- [NSW] Battle Spirits: Connected Battlers (FuRyu, 04/14/22) – 10.764 (New)
- [PS4] Winning Post 9 2022 (Koei Tecmo, 04/14/22) – 9.421 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 9.141 (2.604.603)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 6.643 (4.847.161)
- [NSW] Pokémon-Legenden: Arceus (TPC, 01/28/22) – 6.444 (2.223.120)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 5.064 (3.122.541)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4.766 (938.117)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4.599 (2.003.373)
- [PS4] Elden Ring (FromSoftware, 02/25/22) – 4.408 (328.212)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 3.965 (7.234.020)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2.818 (2.640.628)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 2.653 (963.015)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 2.448 (4.063.426)
- [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise Best Price (Capcom, 12/16/21) – 2,309 (46.772)
- [NSW] Triangle Strategy (Square Enix, 03/04/20) – 1.873 (125.939)
- [PS4] Gran Turismo 7 (SIE, 03/04/22) – 1.834 (108.652)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED Model – 27,303 (1.586.746)
- Switch – 22.430 (18.198.894)
- Switch Lite – 10.556 (4.680.086)
- PlayStation 5 – 10.033 (1.320.684)
- Xbox Series X – 3.027 (95,920)
- Xbox Series S – 2.715 (83,219)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,226 (229,982)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 224 (1.185.067)
- PlayStation 4 – 15 (7.819.433)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Sega, Atlus, Vanillaware
