PlayStation Plus im April nochmal klassisch und mit diesen drei Games

Bevor Sony ab Juni das „neue PlayStation Plus“ umsetzt, bleibt es im April 2022 nochmal ganz klassisch. Ab dem 5. April können Abonnenten folgende Spiele herunterladen:
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends (PS4/PS5)
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (PS4)
- Slay the Spire (PS4)
Bis zum 5. April haben Plus-Mitglieder außerdem noch die Chance, die März-Spiele ARK: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner und Ghost of Tsushima Legends einzulösen.
Der Trailer zum April-Lineup:
Bildmaterial: Sony PlayStation
