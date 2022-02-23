PlayStation Plus im März mit Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima Legends und diesen Games

Sony hat das Line-up für PlayStation Plus im März bekannt gegeben. Auch im März heißt PlayStation Plus also noch PlayStation Plus. Ab dem 1. März könnt ihr euch folgende Games sichern.

ARK: Survival Evolved (PS4)

Team Sonic Racing (PS4)

Ghostrunner (PS5)

als Bonustitel: Ghost of Tsushima Legends (PS4/PS5)

Zur Erinnerung: Noch bis Montag, den 28. Februar Zeit, habt ihr Zeit, euch das Februar-Line-up zu sichern. Das sind EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition (nur PS5-Version, nicht für PS4 erhältlich) und Tiny Tinas Sturm auf die Drachenfestung: Ein einmaliges Wonderlands-Abenteuer.

Bildmaterial: Ghostrunner, 505 Games / One More Level, 3D Realms, Slipgate Ironworks