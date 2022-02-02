Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen aus der aktuellen Ausgabe des japanischen Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Titeln, die wie üblich von vier Rezensenten unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehört diesmal unter anderem My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters.

My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

The Hundred Year Kingdom (Switch) – 7/8/9/7 [31/40]

Chorus (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]

Minna no Curling (Switch) – 7/7/8/6 [28/40]

via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! – Pirates that Stir the Waters, Idea Factory / Otomate