Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario und Pokémon machen die Spitze unter sich aus

Die japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 3. Januar bis zum 9. Januar 2022 liegen vor. Die gesamte Top 20 besteht aus Nintendo-Switch-Spielen. Das ist schon einigermaßen beeindruckend, aber auch nicht groß verwunderlich.
In der letzten Woche tauschten Mario Party Superstarts und die Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes nochmal die Plätze. Die Switch OLED bleibt die meistverkaufte Hardware, darauf folgt das OG-Modell. Die Switch Lite allein verkauft sich besser als die PS5, die natürlich nach wie vor Lieferengpässe verzeichnet.
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 45.874 (771.575)
- [NSW] Pokémon Sinnoh-Remakes (TPC, 11/19/21) – 41.354 (2.435.326)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 32.232 (4.356.115)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 32.195 (4.694.959)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 22,110 (2.462.537)
- [NSW] Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Nintendo, 12/03/21) – 20.747 (212.533)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 20.634 (7.137.066)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 18.069 (2.560.615)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 17.875 (3.034.374)
- [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 10.510 (899.167)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 10.107 (4.287.629)
- [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + BF (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 9.237 (996.106)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 7.326 (1.928.957)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 6.649 (4.011.194)
- [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 6.300 (62.554)
- [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild + Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 5.836 (54.794)
- [NSW] Splatoon 2 + Octo Expansion (Nintendo, 10/08/21) – 5.831 (59.151)
- [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun (Bandai Namco, 07/19/18) – 5.746 (684.363)
- [NSW] Disney Magical World 2 (Bamco, 12/02/21) – 5.559 (49.822)
- [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo, 01/11/19) – 5.298 (1.142.975)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch OLED – 79.217 (944.983)
- Switch – 40.251 (17.838.225)
- Switch Lite – 29.222 (4.480.910)
- PlayStation 5 – 8.815 (1.077.994)
- PS5 Digital – 1.862 (202.695)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 609 (1.180.225)
- Xbox Series X – 185 (73.846)
- Xbox Series S – 78 (55.598)
- PlayStation 4 – 15 (7.819.260)
0 Kommentare