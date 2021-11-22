Zum Black Friday: 20 % auf Artbooks zu Final Fantasy, NieR, Ghost of Tsushima und mehr

20 % bietet euch Thalia im Rahmen der Black-Friday-Woche derzeit auf englische Bücher, wenn ihr den Code PRESENT20 im Warenkorb anwendet. Und wie es der Zufall so will, sind viele tolle Artbooks oder Novels zu Games englischsprachig und fallen somit in diese Kategorie.
- The Art of Fire Emblem Awakening*
- The Art of Death Stranding*
- Final Fantasy XV – Official Works – Limited Edition*
- Death Stranding 1: The Official Novelization*
- The Strange Works of Yoko Taro*
- The Art of Cuphead*
- The Art of Ghost of Tsushima*
- The Art of Splatoon 2*
- Encyclopaedia Eorzea – Final Fantasy XIV*
- The Art of The Last of Us Part II*
- The World of The Witcher*
- Okami The Official Works*
Und das ist nur eine kleine Auswahl. Wenn ihr wisst, was ihr sucht und mögt, werdet ihr vielleicht fündig. Das 20-%-Angebot erstreckt sich nicht nur auf Artbooks, sondern auch auf alle anderen englischsprachigen Bücher*.
Bildmaterial: Ghost of Tsushima, Sony / Sucker Punch
