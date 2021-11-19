Japanische Verkaufscharts: Shin Megami Tensei V stürmt an die Spitze

Auch in der Woche vom 8. bis zum 14. November 2021 gibt es wieder einen neuen Spitzenreiter in den japanischen Verkaufscharts. Shin Megami Tensei V kann sich über 143.000 Mal verkaufen und schiebt sich vor Mario Party Superstars.
An die Zahlen des direkten Vorgängers kann SMT V damit nicht anknüpfen. Shin Megami Tensei IV für Nintendo 3DS legte die bisher stärkste Launchwoche mit 184.811 verkauften Einheiten hin, wie Game Data Library weiß.
- [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, 11/11/21) – 143.247 (New)
- [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 45.045 (289.700)
- [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (SqEx, 11/11/21) – 22.702 (New)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 12,921 (2.909.153)
- [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Tensei no Eiyuu-tachi Online (SqEx, 11/11/21) – 11.791 (New)
- [PS4] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 11.719 (40.040)
- [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 9.286 (6.934.540)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,886 (4.132.260)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 8,798 (2.269.592)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 8.608 (4.498.118)
- [NSW] Megaton Musashi (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 7.730 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (TPC, 11/15/19) – 6.768 (4.189.639)
- [NSW] Laid-Back Camp: Have a nice day! (MAGES., 11/11/21) – 6.683 (New)
- [NSW] Super Robot Wars 30 (Bandai Namco, 10/28/21) – 4.383 (87.311)
- [NSW] Danganronpa Decadence (Spike Chunsoft, 11/04/21) – 4.305 (25.243)
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami, 11/19/20) – 4,270 (2.418.022)
- [PS4] Demon Slayer – The Hinokami Chronicles (Aniplex, 10/14/21) – 3.726 (129.052)
- [PS4] Megaton Musashi (Square Enix, 11/11/21) – 3,648 (New)
- [NSW] Fortnite Minty Legends Pack (Epic Games, 11/02/21) – 3.645 (15.812)
- [PS5] Call of Duty: Vanguard (SIE, 11/05/21) – 3.470 (16.224)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- Switch – 46.547 (17.393.948)
- Switch OLED Model – 23.708 (308.205)
- Switch Lite – 17.012 (4.156.839)
- PlayStation 5 – 4.606 (984.266)
- Xbox Series S – 2.243 (50.999)
- PlayStation 4 – 1.399 (7.818.625)
- New 2DS XL (inkl. 2DS) – 417 (1.176.988)
- Xbox Series X – 350 (67.716)
- PS5 Digital Edition – 304 (188.672)
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Shin Megami Tensei V, Nintendo, Atlus
0 Kommentare