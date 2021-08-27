Japanische Verkaufscharts: Jin Sakai bleibt in Japan fernab der Spitze

Vom Rekord, den Nintendo in der Verkaufswoche Anfang August hingelegt hat, waren wir so perplex, dass wir euch die darauf folgende Verkaufswoche gleich mal vorenthalten hatten. In der Woche vom 9. bis zum 15. August 2021 konnte sich Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale mit 96.297 verkauften Einheiten an die Spitze katapultieren. Sonst ist nicht viel passiert.

Das gilt auch für die zurückliegende Woche. Ring Fit Adventure konnte die Spitze erobern. Mit Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut landet der beste Neueinsteiger auf Rang 5. In den Hardware-Charts zeigt sich ohnehin schon wochenlang das etwa gleiche Bild.

01./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 17.656 / 2.772.950 (-16%)

02./01. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! (Konami)- 16.742 / 113.039 (-83%)

03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.767 / 3.995.095 (-26%)

04./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 15.385 / 2.139.193 (-28%)

05./00. [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (Sony) {2021.08.20} (¥7.900) – 13.745 / NEW

06./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 13.581 / 2.336.531 (-38%)

07./00. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (Sony) {2021.08.20} (¥6.900) – 10.224 / NEW

08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 8.870 / 4.389.399 (-32%)

09./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 8.212 / 857.492 (-35%)

10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.810 / 1.970.823 (-43%)

11./14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 6.770 / 6.860.913 (-29%)

12./09. [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) {2021.06.11} (¥3.164) – 6.573 / 219.530 (-49%)

13./18. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.462 / 4.112.937 (-10%)

14./07. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Neos) – 6.354 / 176.062 (-53%)

15./12. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 (Konami) – 6.145 / 177.143 (-47%)

16./06. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) {2021.07.16} – 5.995 / 253.691 (-56%)

17./17. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.787 / 777.275 (-32%)

18./16. [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 5.291 / 232.060 (-40%)

19./13. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Capcom) {2021.07.09} (¥6.990) – 5.236 / 220.893 (-49%)

20./19. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.623 / 3.926.881 (-27%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 72.527 (89.732)

PS5 – 12.638 (9.056)

XBS – 5.782 (1.256)

PS4 – 943 (1.170)

3DS – 522 (539)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, Sony / Sucker Punch