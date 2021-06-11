Japanische Verkaufscharts: Miitopia verteidigt die Spitze vor Monster Hunter Rise

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 31. Mai bis zum 6. Juni 2021 liegen vor. Miitopia, das sich letzte Woche zurück an die Spitze kämpfen konnte, kann diese Position verteidigen. Neueinsteiger gibt es bis auf Wings of Darkness keine.
- 01./01. [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 25.647 / 132.823 (-26%)
- 02./03. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) {2021.03.26} (¥7.990) – 19.583 / 2.245.384 (-18%)
- 03./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 13.567 / 2.614.401 (-3%)
- 04./06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 11.688 / 1.983.567 (+0%)
- 05./08. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 11.687 / 2.213.705 (+14%)
- 06./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 9.818 / 767.754 (+14%)
- 07./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.788 / 3.862.653 (+13%)
- 08./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 7.350 / 4.299.265 (+11%)
- 09./05. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) {2021.05.20} (¥6.980) – 6.447 / 122.203 (-50%)
- 10./07. [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) {2021.05.08} (¥7.990) – 6.354 / 179.486 (-40%)
- 11./13. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 5.925 / 6.790.053 (-1%)
- 12./15. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.778 / 1.904.051 (+17%)
- 13./11. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co.) {2021.04.30} – 5.651 / 235.094 (-27%)
- 14./14. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.783 / 720.293 (-4%)
- 15./16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.172 / 3.876.586 (-1%)
- 16./02. [PS4] Biomutant (THQ Nordic Japan) {2021.05.25} (¥6.900) – 3.869 / 28.465 (-84%)
- 17./18. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 3.867 / 4.060.107 (+8%)
- 18./22. [PS4] Judgment (Sega) {2021.04.23} (¥1.800) – 2.521 / 20.755 (-2%)
- 19./00. [PS4] Wing of Darkness (Clouded Leopard) {2021.06.03} (¥3.480) – 2.376 / NEW
- 20./20. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} (¥5.800) – 2.323 / 106.920 (-20%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 97.208 (71.148)
- PS5 – 18.330 (39.324)
- PS4 – 2.725 (2.562)
- XBS – 630 (547)
- 3DS – 341 (425)
