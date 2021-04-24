Japanische Verkaufscharts: Winning Post ist der beste Neueinsteiger

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 12. bis zum 18. April 2021 war nicht besonders viel los. Winning Post 9 2021 von Koei Temco war der beste Neueinsteiger auf Rang 3 (Nintendo Switch) und Rang 5 (PS4). Darüber hinaus konnte Monster Hunter Rise natürlich die Spitzenposition verteidigen.
- 01./01. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) {2021.03.26} (¥7.990) – 110.050 / 1.884.113 (-43%)
- 02./02. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 16.536 / 658.642 (-23%)
- 03./00. [NSW] Winning Post 9 2021 (Koei Tecmo) {2021.04.15} (¥7.800) – 11.839 / NEW
- 04./03. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 11.141 / 2.112.646 (-14%)
- 05./00. [PS4] Winning Post 9 2021 (Koei Tecmo) {2021.04.15} (¥7.800) – 10.698 / NEW
- 06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.509 / 3.783.621 (-9%)
- 07./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 8.973 / 2.510.422 (-12%)
- 08./06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.957 / 1.901.357 (-5%)
- 09./08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 7.243 / 6.735.163 (-2%)
- 10./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 6.682 / 4.242.726 (-15%)
- 11./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.196 / 3.840.975 (-12%)
- 12./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 4.080 / 4.027.992 (-12%)
- 13./11. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 3.813 / 680.881 (-8%)
- 14./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 3.297 / 1.861.709 (-7%)
- 15./13. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 2.425 / 272.267 (-17%)
- 16./14. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 2.261 / 64.558 (-16%)
- 17./16. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 1.950 / 1.806.937 (-11%)
- 18./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 1.910 / 89.592 (+18%)
- 19./15. [NSW] Apex Legends: Champion Edition (EA) {2021.03.18} – 1.839 / 22.921 (-22%)
- 20./18. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 1.692 / 138.877 (-18%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 94.057 (96.259)
- PS5 – 22.095 (15.560)
- PS4 – 1.660 (1.430)
- XBS – 545 (571)
- 3DS – 498 (622)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Winning Post 9 2021, Koei Tecmo
