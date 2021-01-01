News PC

Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle im Humble Store mit vielen Sonic-Games

Im Humble Store schnürt man derzeit ein besonderes Sonic-Bundle für euch. Im Sonic the Hedgehog Ultimate Bundle bekommt ihr viele Sonic-Games und zusätzliche DLCs für insgesamt 49,80 Euro.

Mit dabei sind Sonic Mania inklusive dem Encore-DLC, Team Sonic Racing und Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing, Sonic Forces oder auch Sonic Generations inklusive dem Casino Night DLC. Hier die komplette Liste:

  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 1
  • Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 2
  • Sonic Lost World
  • Sonic Mania
  • Sonic Mania – Encore DLC
  • Sonic Generations Collection
  • Sonic Adventure 2
  • Sonic Adventure 2 Battle Mode DLC
  • Team Sonic Racing
  • Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing
  • Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection
  • Sonic Forces – Digital Bonus Edition

Bildmaterial: Humble Store

