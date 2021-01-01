Sonic the Hedgehog Bundle im Humble Store mit vielen Sonic-Games

Im Humble Store schnürt man derzeit ein besonderes Sonic-Bundle für euch. Im Sonic the Hedgehog Ultimate Bundle bekommt ihr viele Sonic-Games und zusätzliche DLCs für insgesamt 49,80 Euro.
Mit dabei sind Sonic Mania inklusive dem Encore-DLC, Team Sonic Racing und Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing, Sonic Forces oder auch Sonic Generations inklusive dem Casino Night DLC. Hier die komplette Liste:
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 1
- Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode 2
- Sonic Lost World
- Sonic Mania
- Sonic Mania – Encore DLC
- Sonic Generations Collection
- Sonic Adventure 2
- Sonic Adventure 2 Battle Mode DLC
- Team Sonic Racing
- Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing
- Sonic and SEGA All-Stars Racing Transformed Collection
- Sonic Forces – Digital Bonus Edition
