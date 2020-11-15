Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pikmin 3 Deluxe verteidigt die Spitze vor den Longsellern

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 2. November bis zum 8. November 2020 kann Pikmin 3 Deluxe die Spitze verteidigen. Für Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster, das letzte Woche den zweiten Platz holte, geht es gleich mal auf Rang 11 hinunter. Dafür sammeln sich hinter den Pikmin die Nintendo-Longseller. Ring Fit Adventure und Animal Crossing landen auf dem Podium.

01./01. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 67.925 / 239.274 (-60%)

02./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 37.256 / 1.783.608 (+28%)

03./06. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 31.687 / 5.941.433 (+32%)

04./00. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild + Erweiterungspass – 18.638 / NEW

05./00. [NSW] Shadowverse: Champions Battle (Cygames) (¥5.980) – 13.871 / NEW

06./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.318 / 3.250.835 (+29%)

07./04. [PS4] Watch Dogs: Legion (Ubisoft) {2020.10.29} (¥8.400) – 8.723 / 49.685 (-79%)

08./12. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 8.536 / 373.171 (-7%)

09./13. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.091 / 1.551.842 (+27%)

10./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.638 / 3.790.783 (-19%)

11./02. [NSW] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Atlus) – 7.068 / 59.549 (-87%)

12./00. [PS4] Mary Skelter Finale (Compile Heart) {2020.11.05} (¥7.600) – 6.819 / NEW

13./03. [PS4] Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster (Atlus) (¥5.980) – 6.671 / 55.501 (-86%)

14./15. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 6.046 / 3.871.914 (+16%)

15./16. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.783 / 1.591.405 (+22%)

16./18. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.807 / 3.596.910 (+22%)

17./17. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.571 / 420.726 (+10%)

18./00. [NSW] Mary Skelter Finale (Compile Heart) {2020.11.05} (¥7.600) – 4.544 / NEW

19./21. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 4.056 / 1.676.903 (+28%)

20./22. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.633 / 922.995 (+21%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 139.200 (86.985)

PS4 – 3.275 (3.150)

3DS – 561 (1.467)

XB1 – 29 (36)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Pikmin 3 Deluxe, Nintendo