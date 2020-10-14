Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen aus der aktuellen Ausgabe des japanischen Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Titeln, die wie üblich von vier Rezensenten unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören diesmal unter anderem Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Switch) und Genshin Impact (PS4).

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Switch) – 9/9/10/8 [36/40]

Genshin Impact (PS4) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (PS4, Xbox One) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

AVICII Invector (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Jet Set Knights (PS4, Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

The Park (Switch) – 6/6/6/8 [26/40]

Tamiku (PS4, Switch) – 6/7/7/5 [25/40]

