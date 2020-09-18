Japanische Verkaufscharts: Minecraft Dungeons chancenlos gegen Ring Fit Adventure

Besonders viel ist nicht los in den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 7. bis zum 13. September 2020. Ring Fit Adventure* darf die Spitzenposition verteidigen, bester Neueinsteiger ist Minecraft Dungeons für Nintendo Switch. In den Hardware-Charts zieht die Nintendo-Konsole ziemlich einsam ihre Runden.
- 01./01. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 43.459 / 1.527.444 (-32%)
- 02./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 31.558 / 5.692.156 (-2%)
- 03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.280 / 3.157.661 (-9%)
- 04./00. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft) (¥3.600) – 11.450 / NEW
- 05./05. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 9.620 / 372.040 (-28%)
- 06./02. [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) – 7.892 / 50.871 (-82%)
- 07./00. [PS4] Metal Max Xeno Reborn (Kadokawa) {2020.09.10} (¥6.480) – 7.789 / NEW
- 08./00. [NSW] Metal Max Xeno Reborn (Kadokawa) {2020.09.10} (¥6.480) – 7.277 / NEW
- 09./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 6.761 / 3.824.429 (-12%)
- 10./11. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 6.492 / 3.731.449 (-7%)
- 11./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.126 / 3.557.805 (-11%)
- 12./06. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 6.108 / 391.251 (-36%)
- 13./13. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.516 / 1.499.614 (-7%)
- 14./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.283 / 1.549.248 (-9%)
- 15./10. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 5.097 / 220.172 (-30%)
- 16./15. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 4.649 / 248.759 (-19%)
- 17./18. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.575 / 1.645.625 (+14%)
- 18./19. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 3.725 / 293.163 (-4%)
- 19./22. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 3.159 / 895.715 (+0%)
- 20./09. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki (Nihon Falcom) – 2.859 / 94.145 (-62%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 83.920 (77.611)
- PS4 – 2.161 (1.816)
- 3DS – 849 (923)
- XB1 – 35 (29)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Ring Fit Adventure, Nintendo
0 Kommentare