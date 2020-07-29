Japanische Verkaufscharts: Ghost of Tsushima oder Paper Mario: Origami King?

Hupsi, wir sind euch noch die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts schuldig. Bevor schon wieder die nächsten Daten veröffentlicht werden, nachfolgend also die Top 20 der Woche vom 13. bis zum 19. Juli 2020. Denn das war natürlich eine sehr interessante Woche mit hochkarätigen Neuveröffentlichungen wie Ghost of Tsushima und Paper Mario: The Origami King!

Ghost of Tsushima gewinnt dabei das Rennen der Exklusivgames deutlich. 212.000 verkaufte Einheiten bedeuten Platz 1. Paper Mario: The Origami King bleibt da mit 109.000 verkauften Einheiten nur der zweite Platz vor Animal Crossing: New Horizons, das sich auch Wochen, nein Monate nach seiner Veröffentlichung weiterhin rasant verkauft.

01./00. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 212.915 / NEW

02./00. [NSW] Paper Mario: Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} (¥5.980) – 109.092 / NEW

03./04. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons {2020.03.20} – 71.897 / 5.186.283 (+28%)

04./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 36.183 / 1.173.243 (-18%)

05./01. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥6.980) – 29.719 / 124.595 (-69%)

06./02. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥7.980) – 26.951 / 118.498 (-71%)

07./06. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 20.586 / 235.891 (+2%)

08./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.031 / 3.035.989 (-8%)

09./00. [NSW] Together! The Battle Cats (Ponos) {2020.07.16} (¥3.500) – 9.725 / NEW

10./08. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 7.843 / 3.662.804 (+0%)

11./03. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bamco) (¥7.600) – 7.831 / 81.162 (-89%)

12./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.104 / 3.493.303 (-5%)

13./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 6.253 / 3.758.033 (-9%)

14./11. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.659 / 1.444.331 (-5%)

15./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.190 / 1.491.649 (-3%)

16./18. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch(Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 3.114 / 262.224 (+15%)

17./14. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.053 / 1.612.840 (-2%)

18./15. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 2.794 / 865.217 (-2%)

19./16. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 2.578 / 938.858 (-10%)

20./24. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes (DMM Games) (¥4.980) – 2.520 / 26.670 (+26%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 113.197 (96.879)

PS4 – 4.523 (3.425)

3DS – 903 (801)

XB1 – 31 (35)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Ghost of Tsushima, Sony / Sucker Punch