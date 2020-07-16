Japanische Verkaufscharts: Catherine Full Body und Iron Man steigen ein

In den japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 29. Juni bis zum 5. Juli 2020 gab es an der Spitze kaum Bewegung. Animal Crossing kann erneut den Platz 1 verteidigen. Höchster Neueinsteiger ist Catherine: Full Body, das sich aber nur 6.900 Mal verkauft hat. Auch der zweite Neueinsteiger, Marvel’s Iron Man, bleibt mit nur 3.300 Einheiten vierstellig. In den Hardware-Verkaufscharts geht es ähnlich unaufgeregt zu.
- 01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 53.506 / 5.058.226 (-24%)
- 02./03. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 23.591 / 195.211 (-14%)
- 03./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 19.285 / 1.092.799 (-45%)
- 04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.037 / 3.015.080 (+7%)
- 05./04. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II (Sony) {2020.06.19} (¥6.900) – 9.279 / 213.968 (-64%)
- 06./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.114 / 3.478.749 (+10%)
- 07./08. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 8.111 / 3.647.104 (-7%)
- 08./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 7.111 / 3.744.880 (+13%)
- 09./00. [NSW] Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) {2020.07.02} (¥6.980) – 6.917 / NEW
- 10./11. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.104 / 1.432.705 (-8%)
- 11./15. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.903 / 1.481.128 (+11%)
- 12./06. [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Happinet) (¥7.200) – 4.176 / 19.418 (-73%)
- 13./13. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (Sony) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) – 3.735 / 104.335 (-29%)
- 14./00. [PS4] Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Sony) {2020.07.03} (¥4.900) – 3.358 / NEW
- 15./18. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) (¥6.980) – 3.223 / 1.606.663 (+11%)
- 16./05. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes (DMM Games) (¥4.980) – 2.905 / 22.149 (-85%)
- 17./16. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – 2.742 / 126.662 (-20%)
- 18./17. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} – 2.674 / 256.409 (-16%)
- 19./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 2.547 / 933.420 (-3%)
- 20./14. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.427 / 7.668 (-54%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 52.250 (93.799)
- PS4 – 4.558 (7.801)
- 3DS – 933 (944)
- XB1 – 44 (40)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo
