Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario Maker 2 behält die Spitzenposition

Bildmaterial: Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo
Super Mario Maker 2 kann die Spitzenposition der japanischen Verkaufscharts auch in der Woche vom 5. August bis zum 11. August 2019 verteidigen. Schwer war das nicht. Höchster Neueinsteiger ist die Complete Edition von Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet für Nintendo Switch mit gerade einmal 11.700 Einheiten auf Rang 5.
- 01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 35.846 / 490.415 (-2%)
- 02./03. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 22.803 / 94.427 (-5%)
- 03./02. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo) {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) – 19.616 / 198.550 (-45%)
- 04./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 11.877 / 3.197.298 (+19%)
- 05./00. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition (Bamco) (¥6.800) – 11.770 / NEW
- 06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.883 / 2.399.290 (+10%)
- 07./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.919 / 876.162 (+17%)
- 08./04. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥8.800) – 8.657 / 225.55 (-40%)
- 09./19. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 8.019 / 1.598.153 (+111%)
- 10./07. [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) – 7.632 / 25.368 (-8%)
- 11./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.477 / 1.078.007 (+22%)
- 12./10. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 6.410 / 134.940 (+1%)
- 13./13. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 5.567 / 249.775 (+6%)
- 14./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.082 / 3.129.975 (+11%)
- 15./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.531 / 1.376.397 (+1%)
- 16./17. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) (¥2.990) – 4.072 / 16.511 (+1%)
- 17./20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.926 / 664.584 (+10%)
- 18./11. [NSW] Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) {2019.07.25} (¥4.980) – 3.537 / 47.733 (-44%)
- 19./18. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥7.500) – 2.857 / 59.159 (-29%)
- 20./00. [PS4] Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Bethesda Softworks) {2019.08.08} (¥3.519) – 2.740 / NEW
Die Hardware-Charts (diesmal von der Dengeki)
- Switch – 43.753
- PS4 – 15.156
- 3DS – 2.568
- Vita – 94
via ResetEra
0 Kommentare