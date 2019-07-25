Japanische Verkaufscharts: Baseball, Marvel, Königreiche

By

In den aktuellen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 15. bis zum 21. Juli 2019 erobert Konami mit Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 die Spitze der Charts. Die PS-Vita-Version des Spiels kann sich sogar bis auf Rang 3 vorschieben. Kingdom Come: Deliverance feiert sein Debüt in Japan auf Rang 4. Mit Super Mario Maker 2 und Yo-kai Watch 4 sind auch zwei Nintendo-Switch-Games ganz oben dabei. Eine bunte Mischung! Weniger bunt gemischt zeigen sich die Hardware-Charts, die ohne große Änderungen bleiben.

01./00. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥8.800) – 175.189 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 46.065 / 380.142 (-16%)

03./00. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥7.500) – 44.270 / NEW

04./00. [PS4] Kingdom Come: Deliverance (DMM Games) {2019.07.18} (¥8.180) – 13.058 / NEW

05./03. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 9.608 / 232.399 (-22%)

06./00. [NSW] Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 (Nintendo) {2019.07.19} (¥6.980) – 9.424 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 9.074 / 114.672 (-20%)

08./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.782 / 3.167.386 (-4%)

09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.905 / 2.372.564 (+3%)

10./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.439 / 852.499 (+4%)

11./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Gakkou Seikatsu Hajimerun Desu (Nippon Columbia) – 6.938 / NEW

12./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.207 / 3.115.678 (+0%)

13./02. [NSW] God Eater 3 (Bamco) {2019.07.11} (¥6.800) – 5.137 / 26.097 (-75%)

14./00. [NSW] Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (Unties) (¥6.400) – 4.990 / NEW

15./09. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 4.747 / 1.582.150 (-17%)

16./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.521 / 1.061.635 (-6%)

17./11. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.514 / 1.363.323 (-14%)

18./00. [PS4] Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (Unties) (¥6.400) – 4.505 / NEW

19./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) (¥2.990) – 4.199 / NEW

20./00. [PS4] Judgment [New Price Edition] (Sega) {2019.07.18} (¥4.540) – 3.828 / NEW



Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 45.596 (55.823)

PS4 – 13.484 (10.941)

3DS – 2.517 (2.361)

PSV – 315 (179)

XB1 – 121 (50)

via ResetEra