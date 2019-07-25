Japanische Verkaufscharts: Baseball, Marvel, Königreiche

Bildmaterial: Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo
In den aktuellen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 15. bis zum 21. Juli 2019 erobert Konami mit Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 die Spitze der Charts. Die PS-Vita-Version des Spiels kann sich sogar bis auf Rang 3 vorschieben. Kingdom Come: Deliverance feiert sein Debüt in Japan auf Rang 4. Mit Super Mario Maker 2 und Yo-kai Watch 4 sind auch zwei Nintendo-Switch-Games ganz oben dabei. Eine bunte Mischung! Weniger bunt gemischt zeigen sich die Hardware-Charts, die ohne große Änderungen bleiben.
- 01./00. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥8.800) – 175.189 / NEW
- 02./01. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 46.065 / 380.142 (-16%)
- 03./00. [PSV] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 (Konami) {2019.07.18} (¥7.500) – 44.270 / NEW
- 04./00. [PS4] Kingdom Come: Deliverance (DMM Games) {2019.07.18} (¥8.180) – 13.058 / NEW
- 05./03. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 9.608 / 232.399 (-22%)
- 06./00. [NSW] Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 (Nintendo) {2019.07.19} (¥6.980) – 9.424 / NEW
- 07./04. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball (Konami) {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 9.074 / 114.672 (-20%)
- 08./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.782 / 3.167.386 (-4%)
- 09./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.905 / 2.372.564 (+3%)
- 10./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.439 / 852.499 (+4%)
- 11./00. [NSW] Sumikko Gurashi: Gakkou Seikatsu Hajimerun Desu (Nippon Columbia) – 6.938 / NEW
- 12./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.207 / 3.115.678 (+0%)
- 13./02. [NSW] God Eater 3 (Bamco) {2019.07.11} (¥6.800) – 5.137 / 26.097 (-75%)
- 14./00. [NSW] Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (Unties) (¥6.400) – 4.990 / NEW
- 15./09. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 4.747 / 1.582.150 (-17%)
- 16./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.521 / 1.061.635 (-6%)
- 17./11. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.514 / 1.363.323 (-14%)
- 18./00. [PS4] Touhou Genso Wanderer: Lotus Labyrinth (Unties) (¥6.400) – 4.505 / NEW
- 19./00. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) (¥2.990) – 4.199 / NEW
- 20./00. [PS4] Judgment [New Price Edition] (Sega) {2019.07.18} (¥4.540) – 3.828 / NEW
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 45.596 (55.823)
- PS4 – 13.484 (10.941)
- 3DS – 2.517 (2.361)
- PSV – 315 (179)
- XB1 – 121 (50)
